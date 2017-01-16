OGDCL all set to inject 100 mmscfd gas, 400 mt LPG, 4,000 bpd oil in system

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): The Oil and Gas Development Company

(OGDCL) is all set to inject 100 million cubic standard feet per day (mmscfd) gas in the system, 400 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and 4,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil during the current winter season.

“Overall, the government has planned to add overall at least 180

mmscfd natural gas in the national transmission system in the current season to meet growing energy needs,” official sources told APP.

OGDCL, they said, being largest exploration and production company

in Pakistan, had recently achieved the highest ever crude oil production of 50,157 bpd.

“The company will try to raise its production further and the new

discoveries will help meet the energy shortages,” they said.

OGDCL has already embarked on the course of aggressive exploration

which is evident from ongoing seismic operations being carried out in

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

For the first time in country’s history, four seismic crews are

working in frontier areas of Balochistan including Pasni, Gwadar, Kharan, Zhob, Musa Khel and Lasbela.

Seismic activities in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATAs) are

also in full swing in Latambar Block.

“The company is hopeful that ongoing exploration will lead to new

discoveries and fortify OGDCL’s reserves portfolio besides ensuring long term sustainability of the organization and meeting energy demand in the country,” the sources said.

Answering a question, they said OGDCL had set the target of drilling

25 new wells in all provinces during the current financial year, adding “it will hopefully be achieved.”

Replying to another question, the source said Oil and Gas Exploration

and Production (E&P) companies operating in different parts of the country drilled 319 wells and made 91 finds during the last three years.

During the years 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16, the companies

spud 51, 51 and 46 exploratory wells respectively, enabling the

current government to add 944 mmcfd (million cubic feet per day) gas

in the system, out of which 466 mmcfd came from new discoveries and

478 mmcfd gas from existing wells.

Besides, they said, there was an increase of 32,000 bpd in crude oil

production. “The drilling figure is 40 percent higher than the tenure of

previous government,” they added.

In 2015-16, the sources informed that 46 exploratory wells

were drilled including five in Badin, one each in Barkhan, Bhakkar,

Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Bugti, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Sukkur, Tando

Allah Yar and Thatta, two each in Ghotki, Hyderabad, Jamshoro,

Mitiari, Rahimyar Khan, Sujawal, three in Khairpur, six in Tando M

Khan and 11 in Sanghar.

While in the year 2014-15, the companies drilled 51 exploratory wells,

out of which one each was in Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Sujawal, Rahimyar

Khan, Jamshoro, Hangu, Chakwal and Attock, two each were in Dadu, Dera Bugti and Kohat, three each in Tando M Khan and Mianwali, four in Mitiari, seven in Sanghar, eight in Badin and nine in Tando A Yar.

During the year 2013-14, 51 exploratory wells were spud, out

of which one each was in Rawalpindi, Mastung, Kohat and Barkhan, two

each in Hyderabad, Naushahro Firoz and Thatta, three each in Tando

M Khan, Tando A Yar and Mitiari, four in Khairpur, 10 in Sanghar and

14 in Badin, they said.

The sources said the discoveries made by E&P companies during

the period showed increase in the success rate of drilling from 31

percent to 55 percent. “It means there is a find after every two

drills.”

