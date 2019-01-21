ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Monday said that officials involved in Sahiwal incident will be punished and no laxity in this regard will be tolerated.
Addressing here in National Assembly, the minister said “I assure the nation as a minister that perpetrators of this act will be punished and those trying to neglect of forget it would not be allowed to do so.”
Officials involved in Sahiwal incident to be punished; says Murad
