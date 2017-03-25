Office-bearers of Pak Rugby Union elected

LAHORE, Mar 25 (APP): Chaudhry Arif Saeed and Khurram Khawaja were elected unopposed president and secretary of Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU), while Fawzi Khawaja was elected as chairman for the next four-year term, here on Saturday.

The general council meeting of the PRU was held at the Service House and the house decided to hold the 2017-2021 elections according to the new sports policy. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary Khalid Mehmood and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy Director Mohammad Shahid were also present on the occasion as observers.

POA Election Commissioner Pervaiz Ahmad was PRU’s returning officer, who after completing each and every legal and constitutional process, held the elections in a fair and transparent manner.

Anwaarul Haq Zafar of Lahore Rugby was elected as treasurer.

Other newly-elected PRU officer-bearers were: Maj Gen (R) M Ashraf Chaudhry, Yahya Bhatti of Islamabad Rugby and DIG Sahabzada Sultan of Punjab Police (vice presidents) and Faryal Gohar (women wing representative).

The executive committee members are: Tariq Pervaiz of Peshawar Rugby, Noor Aslam of FATA, Sahir Aslam of Rawalpindi and Rizwan-ur-Rabb Malik of Punjab.

Newly-elected PRU chief Arif Saeed thanked POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood, PSB Deputy Director Mohammad Shahid and Returning Officer Pervaiz Ahmad for attending the PRU elections.

“The Pakistan Rugby Union has been progressing a lot and due to sincere and collective efforts of its office-bearers, the game of rugby has been flourishing rapidly in the country.”

The PRU chief also showed the presentation of their ‘Get into Rugby’ programme to the POA and PSB officials, who highly lauded the PRU for its excellent work to promote the game at grass-roots level. He also informed the guests that Pakistan earned the honour of fourth position in Asia and 10th in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood said: “I am glad that the PRU has started following the new sports policy and held its elections according to it.

“The PRU has been doing great work at grass-roots level and their ‘Get into Rugby’ programme is an excellent step, which has started bearing fruit and will help them in the long run.”

Shahid of PSB also lauded the pragmatic steps taken by the PRU for the promotion of rugby and hoped that they would continue their efforts to find out more and more fresh talent, which would benefit them a lot in future. “The PRU is moving in the right direction and I can foresee a bright future of rugby in Pakistan.”