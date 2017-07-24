Office-bearers of Pak deaf cricket association elected

LAHORE, July 24 (APP): Salman Zaheer and Abdul Rehman were elected

president and secretary of the Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association at the election committee meeting, held here on Monday under the supervision of Pakistan Cricket Board at the Gadaffi Stadium.

PCB Deputy Election Commissioner Rana Ahmad Shahzad conducted the elections which were participated by representatives belonging to 18 deaf associations from across the country, said a spokesman for the PDCA while talking to APP after the elections.

Salman and Rehman got 30 votes each while their rival candidates for the slots of president, Syed Komal Kazmi, and secretary, Muhammad Mobeen, secured 23 votes apiece.

He said that the PCB constituted an interim committee in October last to run the PDCA affairs after the expiry of tenure of the previous office-bearers.

“PCB carried out the scrutiny of the affiliated bodies and clubs

of the PDCA and finalised a list of voters,” he said adding that

“the PCB conducted the elections for a fresh term of four years for the slots of president and secretary while the remaining office-bearers

of the body will be elected at the general council meeting in two months time.”

The newly-elected president, who is also the president of Sialkot

Deaf Cricket Association, told APP that solid efforts would be made to promote deaf cricket in Pakistan.

“There is dire need to evolve a comprehensive activity plan to revive

and promote deaf cricket, which suffered a lot due to deadlock in the previous nine months,” he said adding that “We will soon be finalising our annual activity plan and participation of our team in international events abroad.”

He expressed his gratitude to the PCB for conducting the elections in a

fair and free manner conducted scrutiny of the deaf cricket bodies across the country to eliminate the bogus bodies. “PCB has always supported deaf cricket due to which our teams brought laurels for the country at the international level and we are confident that the PCB will continue its support to deaf cricket and its allied activities,” said Salman Zaheer.