Office bearer of Athletics Federation elected

LAHORE, Sept 20 (APP): Major Gen (Rtd) Muhammad Akram Sahi and

Muhammad Zafar were elected President and Secretary of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) at the annual general council meeting

of the body here on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by Muhammad Akram and attended by all

the affiliated units of AFP and the house unanimously elected the

office bearers for a next term of four years.

Following were elected, Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, President

Brig Ghulam Jilani, Senior Vice President,Brig (R) Ghanzanfar Ali,

Advisor, Shahida Khannum, President PWAA, Advisor, Brig (R) Muhammad

Shafi Ghazi, President AJ&K AA, Vice President, Nadeem Aftab Sindhu, President Punjab AA, Vice President, Habib Ur Rehman, President KP AA.

Vice President, Qaiser Mehmood Khan, Secretary BAA,Vice President,

Lt Col (R) Kareem Ahmed Shah, President GBAA, Vice President, Dr.Shaheen Khan, Vice President (Women), Humaira Mehmood Khan, Sr. VP PWAA, Vice President (Women), Rashad Mahmood Butt, Sports Officer Railways,

Joint Secretary, Seemi Rizvi, National Coach, Joint Secretary (Women),

Syed Zain Ul Abedin, Secretary AJ&K AA, Associate Secretary, Asghar

Ali Gill, Sr. VP Punjab AA / President National Coaches Association, Treasurer, (Executive committee members) Muhammad Imran Akhtar,

(WAPDA), Engr. Saif Ul Islam Afridi, President FATA AA, Ch. Rasheed

Ahmed, President BAA,, Gp Capt Amir Nawaz, Director Sports (PAF),

Major Ghulam Shabbir Anjum (Army), Anjum Shehzad, (Railways), Commander Nasir Mahmood, (Navy), Shaheena Ishtiaq, Abida Tanveer,

Nabila Kamran, Shabana Akhtar, Liaqat Ali and Muhammad Zafar.