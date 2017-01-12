ODI series against Australia won’t be easy: Miandad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Former batting legend Javed Miandad
fears Pakistan five-match ODI series against Australia starting in
Brisbane from Friday, won’t be an easy one and the green-shirts
would have to play with all their might to save them from going into
the qualifiers of the World Cup 2019.
Pakistan is in serious danger of failing to qualify directly
for the ICC CWC 2019 in the United Kingdom as it currently sits on
eighth position in the ODI Team Rankings. Pakistan is at eighth
position with 89 points two behind Bangladesh and two ahead of the
West Indies.
To, at least, maintain its pre-series ranking points, Pakistan
needs to win one match of the series, while victories in more than
one match will earn it crucial points. If Pakistan wins two matches,
then it will join Bangladesh on 91 points but will be ranked behind
its Asian rivals by a fraction. In the scenario of Pakistan winning
the series, it will move ahead of Bangladesh and, as such, will
enhance its chances of qualifying directly for the event.
Talking to APP, Miandad said our team’s morale and confidence
is low down after the Test series loss against Australia. “We lack
technique, stability and approach in all three formats which needs
to be addressed,” he said.
He advised the players to play for the country like a team.
“Any individual performances won’t matter in the series unless we
win it.”
“ODI Captain Azhar Ali should lead the team from the front as
all that matters in and off the field is the captaincy,” he said.
Responding to a question, he said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
must think about Test Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq’s replacement as for how
much time can he linger on. “We must think about the future as
Misbah can stick only to one or more series but not permanently,” he
said.
Former International Cricket Council (ICC) President Zaheer
Abbas said Pakistan can only do well in the ODI series if it forgets
its previous Test series loss. “Players must not think about the
Test series loss and should move on with a fresh start,” he said.
Responding to a question, he said Sarfraz Ahmed’s absence must
not haunt the team and the players should play with full confidence.
Speaking about Misbah’s retirement after the Test series loss,
he said it’s up to the board and Misbah to clear out things about
the future.
