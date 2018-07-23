Obstructions in polling process on polling day punishable act: CM

PESHAWAR, Jul 23 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad

Khan has said that any obstruction in the smooth process of polling on the

polling day will be a punishable offence and no-one can deny the women of their

right to cast their votes.

This he stated during a visit to the Emergency Control Room at Chief Minster Secretariat

Peshawar for the general election-2018.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Akbar Khan gave a detailed briefing to the

Caretaker Chief Minister during his visit to the Emergency Control Room.

The Caretaker Chief Minister made a number of queries and gave certain directions for the

constant interaction with different departments and agencies responsible for services and facilitation during the elections.

Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan directed to communicate to the heads of PESCO and TESCO for uninterrupted supply of electricity on the elections day throughout the

province. They should also ensure back up support and generators in functional

condition to facilitate uninterrupted electricity in all the polling stations

and other sensitive places on the elections day.

Caretaker Chief Minister directed the officials in the Emergency Control Room to collect and

monitor complaints of the voters and entertain their genuine complaints within

24 hours.

The Emergency Control room should constantly look at the obstructions and problems in the

whole election process and take immediate measures to resolve them. He said

that the basic aim behind the establishment of Emergency Control Room is to

ensure the peaceful, neutral and transparent holding of elections throughout

the province adding that anything and any move restricting the women to cast

their votes would be a punishable offence.

Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan directed the quarter concerned to ensure wheel –chairs in

election polling booths for the aged and disabled persons in order to

facilitate them in casting their votes.

He ordered to ensure the presence of all government officials on their duty places. There

would be no off and all government officials should be present in their places

of duties adding that their failure will trigger disciplinary action against

them.

He directed the Emergency Control Room to establish constant and uninterrupted liaison and

coordinate with all public sector entities delivering yeoman services in the

elections 2018.