OBOR to boost trade, market integration: Dar

BEIJING, May 14 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Sunday said the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative had the potential

to create the world’s largest platform for economic cooperation,

financial integration, trade and the integration of markets.

Speaking as a panelist along with finance ministers of the

United Kingdom and Hungary at the special session of the Belt and Road

Forum on the theme of “Financial Connectivity”, he said the OBOR

provided a unique opportunity to connect countries and achieve higher

growth in the region, according to a finance ministry press release.

Ishaq Dar said regional connectivity, along with economic and

financial integration, was the way forward for a prosperous future for

the Asian region, and for better access to regional and global markets

for Pakistan.

“We are actively engaged and investing in such initiatives,

including OBOR and the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation

(CAREC).”

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif viewed regional connectivity

projects as a top priority for the betterment of Pakistan and the

region.

Ishaq Dar said a strong and efficient financial system would

serve as the backbone for the success of OBOR.

Given the diversity of economic conditions, financial systems and

regulatory environments of the countries involved in OBOR, he said,

a well thought-out and systematic approach needed to be adopted to

address the risks and challenges of integrating financial systems.

It was vital for ensuring that the financial systems remained

strong and stable so that they were able to withstand to, enhancing

regional financing connectivity for benefit and prosperity of the

peoples of the region.

“We look forward to working with partner countries in OBOR to

achieve this objective,” he added.

The minister said that in Pakistan, new financing institutions

such as the Pakistan Development Fund (PDF) and Pakistan Infrastructure

Bank (PIB) were coming up.

The PDF, he said, would focus on financing commercially viable,

public sector infrastructure projects, while the PIB was being set up

in partnership with the IFC (International Finance Corportaion) to

focus on enhancing private financing and investment for infrastructure

projects in Pakistan.

On the sidelines of the main event, Ishaq Dar had meetings with

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde,

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed

Al-Jadaan and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President Jin Liqun.

He also signed Guidelines on Financing of OBOR along with finance

ministers and representatives of 18 other countries.