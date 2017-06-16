OBOR initiative carrying spirit of peaceful cooperation: Chinese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, June 16 (APP): The China’s initiative of connecting the

regional countries through One Belt, One Road (OBOR) is carrying the spirit of peaceful cooperation that would be beneficial for all the countries in the region due to enhanced connectivity.

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Sun Weidong addressing the inaugural ceremony of China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the pilot project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The China-Pakistan friendship is based on mutual respect, trust, and

support, he added.

He said the establishment of China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) is the

manifestation of the strong friendly relations between the two countries.

He said the people are interested to know more about China and its

relations with the external world. People wanted to know how China developed and

emerged as the second largest economy of the world.

The ambassador highlighting the reasons behind quick development of

China said the strong leadership of the communist party, peaceful development,

hardworking nature of the Chinese people, peaceful coexistence, respecting sovereignty

of other countries, and its history of never seeking expansion and hegemony enabled to

achieve what it did in such a short span of time.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign

Affairs, Sartaj Aziz said, “The CPSC is a promising addition in China-Pakistan friendship.”

He said the centre would provide vision, guideline and knowledge besides

promoting scholarly exchanges between the two countries.

The centre is a milestone achievement which would help in new knowledge

and sharing of mutual experiences.

The Chairman ISSI, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, said the CPEC is the

stimulus for the establishment of the CPSC.

He said the centre would carry out research on China’s culture,

education and society. The findings of the centre would be published in the form of

books, he informed.