NWA tribesmen express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

RAWALPINDI, Feb 5 (APP): The tribesmen of North Waziristan
Agency (NWA) and adjoining areas on Sunday organized Kashmir
Solidarity rally in NWA in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity
Day.
The participants of the rally raised slogans for the cause of
Kashmiri brothers and condemned Indian repression, Inter Services
Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a news release here.
Commander 11 Corps Lt. Gen Nazir Butt and General Officer
Commanding NWA Major Gen. Hassan appreciated love and affection
expressed by the tribesmen towards Pakistan and Kashmir.
