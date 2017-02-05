NWA tribesmen express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

RAWALPINDI, Feb 5 (APP): The tribesmen of North Waziristan

Agency (NWA) and adjoining areas on Sunday organized Kashmir

Solidarity rally in NWA in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity

Day.

The participants of the rally raised slogans for the cause of

Kashmiri brothers and condemned Indian repression, Inter Services

Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a news release here.

Commander 11 Corps Lt. Gen Nazir Butt and General Officer

Commanding NWA Major Gen. Hassan appreciated love and affection

expressed by the tribesmen towards Pakistan and Kashmir.