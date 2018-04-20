NWA traders call off protest after assurance

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):The traders from North Waziristan Agency (NWA) on Friday called off their protest after political administration of their area assured them that their grievances would be addressed.

The traders and shopkeepers, who had come from different parts of NWA had set up a protest camp outside the National Press Club Islamabad in favour of their demands.

Talking to media after the successful dialogue with the political administration they said that they had been given assurance that their damages would be compensated.

They also thanked Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor for offering cooperation to solve their problems.