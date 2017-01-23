NUST wins inter-versity skiing c’ship

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): National University of Sciences and
Technology (NUST) on Monday won the Higher Education Commission
(HEC) Inter-university Skiing Championship at PAF Base Kalabagh.
According to a spokesman of Ski Federation of Pakistan NUST
secured a total of 44 points. Punjab University finished second with
30 points, while University of Karachi ended third, getting 26
points.
A total 18 athletes of six teams participated in the championship including, Punjab University, NUST, Imperial University Lahore, University of Sargodha and University of Karachi.
