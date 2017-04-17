NUST celebrates student’s achievement in ‘Stanford Longevity Design Challenged’

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): National University of Sciences and

Technology (NUST) on Monday organized special celebrations on NUST

School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS)

student’s achievements in Stanford Longevity Design Challenged held

at Stanford, USA.

Rector NUST Lieutenant General (Retired) Naweed Zaman, HI (M)

was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his speech Rector NUST said it’s a great achievement for

NUST to win an international competition at one of world’s top

universities in USA.

He said that it is a great achievement not only for NUST but

for the entire nation, adding that the winners students not only

heros of us but the whole world. He said that among 43 countries

they were declared the best team of the world.

He said that “I would declared them World Champion in the

field of Technology,”.

“This achievement veritably summarizes the mission of NUST.

This is what we are all about – training bright and talented young

people to expand and lead from the frontiers of Science and

technology for comprehensive national development,” he said.

He said that this success was achieved by defeating world top

nine universities like MIT, Stanford, UC Berkeley, Cornell, Virginia

Tech, University of Waterloo, University of Sao Paolo, Beijing

University and Stanford University itself.

He congratulated the students,their parents and faculty

members on this achievement.

Earlier, a large number of students and faculty members

welcome them by waving as all four students were standing on a

float, which moves out from building of SEECS (School of Electrical

Engineering and Computer Science) and takes a round of university.

‘TAME’ (Tremor Acquisition and Minimization), the title of the

project that got selected for the competition, was developed by Four

Bachelors of Electrical Engineering students, Awais Shafique,

Hooriya Anam, Arsalan Javed and Sheraz Kamran.

`TAME’ is a wearable device for real-time pathological wrist

tremor suppression that enables tremor patients performs routine

tasks without any assistance. Instead of a conventional glove, TAME

is small and light weight device to be discreetly worn under a

shirt.

The device’s sensors and electrodes correspond to positions

recommended by neurologists and physiotherapists.

Later, Rector Nust presented NUST shields to the winning team

on the occasion.