NUST celebrates student’s achievement in ‘Stanford Longevity Design Challenged’

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): National University of Sciences and
Technology (NUST) on Monday organized special celebrations on NUST
School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS)
student’s achievements in Stanford Longevity Design Challenged held
at Stanford, USA.
Rector NUST Lieutenant General (Retired) Naweed Zaman, HI (M)
was the chief guest on the occasion.
In his speech Rector NUST said it’s a great achievement for
NUST to win an international competition at one of world’s top
universities in USA.
He said that it is a great achievement not only for NUST but
for the entire nation, adding that the winners students not only
heros of us but the whole world. He said that among 43 countries
they were declared the best team of the world.
He said that “I would declared them World Champion in the
field of Technology,”.
“This achievement veritably summarizes the mission of NUST.
This is what we are all about – training bright and talented young
people to expand and lead from the frontiers of Science and
technology for comprehensive national development,” he said.
He said that this success was achieved by defeating world top
nine universities like MIT, Stanford, UC Berkeley, Cornell, Virginia
Tech, University of Waterloo, University of Sao Paolo, Beijing
University and Stanford University itself.
He congratulated the students,their parents and faculty
members on this achievement.
Earlier, a large number of students and faculty members
welcome them by waving as all four students were standing on a
float, which moves out from building of SEECS (School of Electrical
Engineering and Computer Science) and takes a round of university.
‘TAME’ (Tremor Acquisition and Minimization), the title of the
project that got selected for the competition, was developed by Four
Bachelors of Electrical Engineering students, Awais Shafique,
Hooriya Anam, Arsalan Javed and Sheraz Kamran.
`TAME’ is a wearable device for real-time pathological wrist
tremor suppression that enables tremor patients performs routine
tasks without any assistance. Instead of a conventional glove, TAME
is small and light weight device to be discreetly worn under a
shirt.
The device’s sensors and electrodes correspond to positions
recommended by neurologists and physiotherapists.
Later, Rector Nust presented NUST shields to the winning team
on the occasion.