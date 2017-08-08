Nusrat Fateh Ali death anniversary on Aug 17

LAHORE, Aug 8 (APP): The 20th death anniversary of
legendary singer and Qawwal, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, will
be observed on Aug 17 in Lahore and Faisalabad.
The world famous singer was born in Faisalabad in 1948.
His father, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, and his uncle Ustad Mubarik
Ali Khan were famous Qawwal of their time.
Nusrat Fateh Ali mixed his Qawwali with western music
and this new invention in music was applauded worldwide.
He died on August 17, 1997.
