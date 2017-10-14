Nusrat Ara was artist of exceptional talent and would be remain alive in hearts of her fans: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that late Nusrat Ara was an artist of exceptional talent having a unique style of acting which won her the public acclaim.

The minister, in a statement issued here Saturday, expressed deep sense of grief over her demise and said that Nusrat Ara would remain alive in the hearts of people and her fans for a long time for her ingenuity in performing arts, particularly the role that she played in the famous TV drama serial Aenek Wala Jin, which was equally popular among the children and the grown-ups.

The MOS expressed her heart-felt condolences with the bereaved family and also prayed for forgiveness of the departed soul by the Almighty.