Nur Bekri, NEA called on Shahid Khanqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP): Nur Bekri, Administrator, National

Energy Administration (NEA) alongwith his delegation visited the

Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources on Tuesday and held

discussions with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Petroleum & NR.

Sikandar Sultan Raja, Secretary Petroleum and other senior

officials of the Ministry were also present during the meeting.

Minister Petroleum appreciated the fact that the Governments

of Pakistan and the Peoples Republic of China have joined hands to

address the energy crisis and to provide relief to the people and

industry of Pakistan, said a press release on Tuesday.

Minister Petroleum highlighted the dynamics of the petroleum

sector of Pakistan and informed the delegation that oil and gas

sector is a completely market based, economically viable and

sustainable sector.

Minister Petroleum added that Pakistan is expected to grow to

a 30 MTPA LNG market within 5 years and a regulatory regime for LNG

providing full third-party access has been developed and several

major investments from private sector Terminal developers and LNG

producers are in the pipeline.

Minister Petroleum also invited the Chinese oil and gas sector

companies to explore multiple investment opportunities in different

fields of the petroleum sector of Pakistan including oil and gas

exploration & production, setting up a large deep conversion mid-

country oil refinery, laying of gas, crude oil and white oil

pipelines, oil storages facilities, and supply of petroleum

products.

The Minister proposed that the Petroleum sector projects can

be developed under BOOT or EPCF modes by Chinese companies under G2G

sectoral framework agreements.

Mr. Nur Bekri, Administrator, China National Energy

Administration applauded the recent progress achieved by Pakistan in

addressing energy shortages in the country through setting up LNG

and coal fired power plants.

He stated that the Government of People’s Republic of China

would encourage both the state owned and private sector oil and gas

companies of China to come forward for exploring multiple avenues of

opportunities available in the petroleum sector of Pakistan.

In order to facilitate the identified and future oil and gas

sector projects both sides agreed that an Oil and Gas Sub-Group be

established under the Energy Working Group.