Nur Bekri, NEA called on Shahid Khanqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP): Nur Bekri, Administrator, National
Energy Administration (NEA) alongwith his delegation visited the
Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources on Tuesday and held
discussions with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Petroleum & NR.
Sikandar Sultan Raja, Secretary Petroleum and other senior
officials of the Ministry were also present during the meeting.
Minister Petroleum appreciated the fact that the Governments
of Pakistan and the Peoples Republic of China have joined hands to
address the energy crisis and to provide relief to the people and
industry of Pakistan, said a press release on Tuesday.
Minister Petroleum highlighted the dynamics of the petroleum
sector of Pakistan and informed the delegation that oil and gas
sector is a completely market based, economically viable and
sustainable sector.
Minister Petroleum added that Pakistan is expected to grow to
a 30 MTPA LNG market within 5 years and a regulatory regime for LNG
providing full third-party access has been developed and several
major investments from private sector Terminal developers and LNG
producers are in the pipeline.
Minister Petroleum also invited the Chinese oil and gas sector
companies to explore multiple investment opportunities in different
fields of the petroleum sector of Pakistan including oil and gas
exploration & production, setting up a large deep conversion mid-
country oil refinery, laying of gas, crude oil and white oil
pipelines, oil storages facilities, and supply of petroleum
products.
The Minister proposed that the Petroleum sector projects can
be developed under BOOT or EPCF modes by Chinese companies under G2G
sectoral framework agreements.
Mr. Nur Bekri, Administrator, China National Energy
Administration applauded the recent progress achieved by Pakistan in
addressing energy shortages in the country through setting up LNG
and coal fired power plants.
He stated that the Government of People’s Republic of China
would encourage both the state owned and private sector oil and gas
companies of China to come forward for exploring multiple avenues of
opportunities available in the petroleum sector of Pakistan.
In order to facilitate the identified and future oil and gas
sector projects both sides agreed that an Oil and Gas Sub-Group be
established under the Energy Working Group.
