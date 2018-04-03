A number of matches decided in SICAS tennis tournament

LAHORE, Apr 03 (APP):A number of matches were decided on the opening day of the SICAS Inter School/ Collegiate Tennis Tournament here on Tuesday at PLTA Tennis Bagh-e-Jinnah Courts.

Rashid Malik Former Davis Cupper and Secretory PLTA inaugurated event and met the kids of different schools and colleges and gave them useful tips of modern day tennis.

Matches were decided in U12 and U14 age groups.

Following are the results of the matches.

In Under 12 Boys & Girls Event Aqsa Akram beat Khurram 6-1, Abubaker Khalil beat Raja Daud 6-0, Hamaza Ali beat Haleema Sajjad 6-1, Shahzeb beat Ahmed 6-3, Ameer Hamaza beat Muhammad Mustafa 6-4 and all qualified for the next round.

In under 12 Bilal Asim, Waleed Javed, Hussnain Ali Rizwan, Yaffat Nadeem, Saheel Tahir got Bye and all moved into the next round.

In under 14 boys event Muhammad Harris beat Hussnain Ali Rizwan 6-1, Hamaza

Ali Javed beat Syed Salman 6-1 and moved into the next round.