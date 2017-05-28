Nuclear tests made Pakistan’s defence impregnable: Zafar-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq on Sunday said the decision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to conduct nuclear tests on May 28, 1998 had made the country’s defence impregnable.

Talking to PTV, he said ‘Youm-i-Takbeer’ was a historic day in the history of Pakistan as on that day the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif took the bold step of atomic explosions in a befitting response to India.

It was an extraordinary step in face of the lingering economic sanctions from the international community, but the decision was taken in larger national interest, he added.

Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said if the elected government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was not toppled in October 1999, the political leadership would have made the country an economic power as well.

He said during the present government of PML-N, China had made huge investment under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the country. All the provinces were equally taking benefit of the CPEC projects, he added.

He said the government was taking all measures to resolve issues, including energy shortage, terrorism and law and order.