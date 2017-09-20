Nuclear security highest priority on national agenda: PAEC Chief

VIENNA, Sept 20 (APP): Pakistan considers nuclear security as a

national responsibility and accords it the highest priority in its

national construct, Chairman Pakistan Automic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem said on Wednesday.

“It has established a purpose-raised standalone, specially

trained, and equipped nuclear security force with land, air and seaborne component,” Muhammad Naeem said while addressing 61st Annual General Conference of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) being held in Austria.

He said Pakistan’s commitment to ensure transparent and safe

operation of nuclear facilities is endorsed with the fact that it set up Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), back in 2001 as an

autonomous body endowed with complete independence from the operators

with its regulations based on the IAEA safety standards.

Moreover, Pakistan’s Centre of Excellence for Nuclear Security

(PCENS) has been fully operationalized and PCENS and IAEA collaboration

has also increased over the years, he said.

National Institute of Safety and Security (NISAS) and Pakistan

Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) are also rendering valuable contributions in training and education in various related disciplines at both national and international levels, he said.

Muhammad Naeem said: “We are committed to utilize maximum benefits

from the peaceful applications of nuclear energy. We now have numerous nuclear faculties for exploiting beneficial aspects in the diverse areas

of energy, health, agriculture, hydrology, industry environment and basic sciences.”

Chairman PAEC said that Pakistan has always enjoyed a very

productive and mutually beneficial relationship with the IAEA to harness

the vast potential of nuclear technology – the most significant of which

for Pakistan is nuclear power.

After running KANUPP for over four and a half decades, he said

“We have this year connected our fourth and fifth power plants

(Chashma-3 and 4) to the national grid. Civil constructions of two other large nuclear power plants of 1100 MWe each near Karachi are proceeding

on schedule.”

“Pakistan is committed to keep all its nuclear power facilities

under IAEA Safeguards”, PAEC Chief said adding that Pakistan looks

forward to IAEA’s support for gaining equitable and non-discriminatory access to civil nuclear cooperation to meet its energy needs.

“Due to acute electric power shortage in the country we have

started looking at nuclear power as a viable option. In this era of

climate change, with global warming due to escalating generation of greenhouse gases, nuclear power is a promising option for countries

which cannot afford renewables,” he said.

Pakistan ratified the Paris Agreement on Climate Change on 11th

November 2016 and the country is committed to address the energy needs

while remaining cognizant of the threat of global warming, he said.

He thanked the IAEA for its technical support and cooperation

and congratulated the newly elected president, vice presidents and

Chairman of Committee of the Whole on their selection assuring them

full support and cooperation of his delegation.

He also extended felicitations to Director General (DG) IAEA,

Yukiya Amano on re-appointment for another term.