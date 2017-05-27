Nuclear prowess – an ultimate guarantee for national security

By Ejaz Shah
ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Pakistan marks May 28 (Sunday) as
a thanksgiving day being 19th anniversary of the momentous event
when the nation achieved nuclear capability on this day in 1998
and became 7th power of the world thwarting all inimical
designs of enemies.
The onus for nuclearization in South Asia squarely lies with
India, which first boastfully carried out nuclear explosions earlier
in 1998 leaving no option for Pakistan but to give a befitting
response by conducting a series of seven consecutive blasts in the
Chaghi mountain of Balochistan province on the historic day.
With the recitation of Allah-ho-Akbar (Allah is the Great)
on the day known as Youm-i-Takbeer, a huge bang was heard and the
world witnessed that the giant mountain shook with changing colour,
besides release of mammoth amount of energy in the shape of thick
clouds whereby elevating Pakistan to nuclear omnipotence.
The credit goes to the nation’s leadership at that critical
time. The then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif stood his
ground firmly in the face of international pressure and lucrative
offers of aid if he would abandon the plan to reply to the Indian
nuclear challenge.
Down the line, analysts and lawmakers point out, the country
has been able to stand up to threats and aggressive postures of the
hostile neighbour … thanks to the bold decision the then prime
minister had taken at that critical juncture.
Chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Defence
Production Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum said Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif had made the country’s defence invincible by giving a
go-ahead signal for conducting successful nuclear tests 19 years
back.
“It is the nuclear capability that prevents the enemy
even to think of casting an evil eye on the world’s first Islamic
atomic power,” he told APP while commenting on the anniversary of
Youm-e-Takbeer.
He said Pakistan always opposed arms race in South Asia,
but it was India, which not only indulged in acquiring weapons
but also conducted nuclear explosions first, leaving no option
for the former to give a befitting response.
General Qayyum said India’s aggression in 1965 and 1971
got a befitting response, but, now, Pakistan was a proven nuclear
state and no one could even think of any hostility against it.
Because of Pakistan’s atomic capability India was just hurling
hollow threats.
He said Pakistan believed in maintaining minimum credible
deterrence to ensure national security. However, its nuclear
programme was in safe hands and being guarded as the most
essential asset, he added.
He said the Armed Forces of Pakistan were fully prepared
to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the enemy.
He urged the international community to take notice of
India’s continued strides of acquiring latest weapons and
aggressive postures. Pakistan was always for ensuring peace and
stability in the region.
Senator Kulsoom Parveen said the atomic capability had
not only made the country’s defence unconquerable, but it was
also a gift for the whole Muslim Ummah.
Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Javed Lateef
termed May 28 a ‘history-making day’ for the nation. Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif would make Pakistan a complete stable economy through
his prudent policies like he had ensured its security and integrity
by conducting nuclear tests in 1998.
PML-N leader and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman
Siddiq-ul-Farooq said the prime minister wanted to see Pakistan as
an economic power like he had made it an atomic power. The Pakistan
Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership were fully committed to make
the country self-reliant, self-sustainable and prosperous.
The PML-N government in a nerve-wreaking situation in 1998,
he recalled, did not bow to the Indian threats and went ahead for
nuclear explosions despite mounting international pressure and made
Pakistan a nuclear power.
Now the PML-N government had launched China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC), which would open new avenues of prosperity
as no one could deny the fact that a strong economy was a must for a
strong defence, he added.
Siddiq-ul-Farooq said Pakistan believed in peace and never
interfered in other countries’ internal matters.
It has been a normal practice in the country to observe ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ with solemnity, avoiding any pomp and show as
Pakistan believes in nuclear non-proliferation and maintains only
minimum essential deterrence against any threat to its security.
The Youm-e-Takbeer, which literally means “the day when Allah
Almighty’s name was exalted”, will be observed across the country
with national zeal and fervour on Sunday to commemorate the historic
nuclear tests.
Special prayers will be offered for the country’s stability
and prosperity, the constitution’s supremacy and eradication of
terrorism.
Various ceremonies and seminars will be organized in which
eminent scientists, intellectuals, defence analysts and notable personalities will pay tribute to the team of nuclear scientists, who
had raised Pakistan’s strategic status among the comity of nations
and signified the principle of self-reliance.
Radio Pakistan and television channels will broadcast special
programmes to highlight the significance of the day while print media
will publish supplements to acknowledge the importance of the event.