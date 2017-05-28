Nuclear programme made Pakistan’s defence invincible: Dr Samar

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Nuclear scientist Dr Samar Mubarak Mand Sunday said by conducting nuclear explosions in 1998 Pakistan made its defence invinvible.

Talking to PTV News on Youm-i-Takbeer, Dr Samar, who is also ex-NESCOM chairman, said 19 years ago Pakistan became the first nuclear state of Islamic world, which could thwart all external threats.

He said when India conducted nuclear tests in early days of 1998, the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sought his advice.

Dr Samar said he had proposed to the prime minister that Pakistan would have to test atomic bombs to send India a message that it was not a weak nation, besides creating balance of power in the Sub-Continent.

He said five nuclear tests were conducted on May 28 and one on May 30, 1998 at Chagai mountain in Balochistan.

Narranting his feelings about the momentous event, Dr Samar said, “Everyone was worried when nothing happened for five seconds after the button was pushed. Those five seconds were the longest period of my life. However, when the explosion took place after five seconds, everybody was very happy and was raising the slogans of Allah-o-Akbar”.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had encouraged them and extended his full support to the cause. He and his team had to work for 20 hours at a stretch to make preparation for the project.

Replying to a question, he said because of the nuclear program, many nuclear medical centers had been working in the country for the treatment cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases.

Besides medical aid, nuclear energy was also helpful in the agricultural field, he added.

“Energy Commission has also built agriculture canters in different cities that are helpful in yielding different kinds of crops with changed genes with the help of radioactive isotopes,” he added.