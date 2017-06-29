Nuclear arms race will set back disarmament efforts: Maleeha

ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP): Pakistan has told the Security

Council that declared plans by one nuclear weapons state to expand

its nuclear capabilities would renew an arms race and seriously set

back global disarmament efforts.

Speaking in the Security Council debate on `Global efforts to

prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction by non-

State actors’, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi

criticized one of the P-5 states that has vowed to “greatly

strengthen and expand nuclear capabilities by outmatching and

outlasting potential competitors,” says a message received

here on Thursday.

These plans she, she warned “would renew a nuclear arms race”.

She argued that disarmament and non-proliferation were organically

linked and criticized those Nuclear Weapon States that were neither

willing to give up their large inventories of nuclear weapons nor

their modernization programmes, even as they pursue non-

proliferation with messianic zeal.

She also pointed out that grant of discriminatory waivers to

some and making exceptions out of power or profit considerations

remained a key challenge to non-proliferation norms and rules.

These “special arrangements”, she warned, carry obvious proliferation

risks and open up the possibility of diversion of the material

intended for peaceful uses to military purposes, in addition to

undermining regional strategic stability.

The Pakistani envoy made a strong case for Pakistan’s NSG

membership by highlighting her country’s credentials as a credible

global partner in international non-proliferation efforts. She

expressed Pakistan’s commitment to Security Council’s resolution

1540 and told the Council that Pakistan had submitted its fifth

national implementation report as a manifestation of that

commitment.

Ambassador Lodhi called for strengthening the non-

proliferation regime through a transparent, objective and non-

discriminatory criteria that ensured equal treatment of non-NPT

applicants for the NSG’s membership.

She emphasized the importance of staying a step ahead of non-

State actors, that seek to kill and maim innocent people by using

WMDs, especially in view of the rapid advancements in science and

technology. She called for leveraging the cooperative approach as

spirit of national ownership that resolution 1540 engendered.

Stressing the importance of supporting member states in need

of assistance for implementation of resolution 1540, Ambassador

Lodhi expressed Pakistan’s readiness to offer assistance to

interested states for capacity building, technical assistance and

training in collaboration with the 1540 Committee, in the areas of

regulatory infrastructure in export controls and nuclear security,

commodity identification training for enforcement officials,

training for licensing officers, internal compliance, industry

outreach and public awareness raising as well as specialized courses

in the field of nuclear safety and nuclear security, CWC-related

assistance and protection courses.