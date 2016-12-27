ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on National
History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui, on Tuesday said tat
National Testing Service (NTS) was a transparent and experienced
institution which was promoting merit and standard in testing system.
During his visit to NTS, he said that false propagation against NTS could not effect the structure of the body, a press release issued here said.
He said the present government was bringing merit, transparency and standards in the process of recruitment adding that to observe the merit government was conducting tests through NTS.
Earlier Chief Executive Officer of NTS, Dr Sherzada Khan while giving a briefing, said that NTS had conducted 10.50 million tests transparently.
He observed that some elements wanted to damage the structure of
the institution.
NTS promoting merit, standard in testing system: Irfan Siddqui
ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on National