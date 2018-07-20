NTC accelerated pace of digital transformation: Yusuf

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh Friday said the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) is the great asset of the country as NTC is a key stakeholder in accelerating pace of digital transformation especially in government sector.

On the visit of National Telecommunication Corporation here, the minister said, NTC is doing a wonderful job as per international standards of technology. He expressed satisfaction and lauded the achievements made by NTC and hoped that NTC will strive to provide good quality services from its platform to its valued customers.

He praised NTC performance and congratulated the NTC Management, for phenomenal development of IT and Telecom facilities to public sector with state of the art technologies. He assured that he will record a special note for next Government to fully support the employees and the Corporation’s interest.

The Minister was joined by Additional Secretary MoIT Jamal Nasir and senior officers of the Ministry. Managing Director NTC, Brig (Retd) Vigar Rashid Khan briefed the Minister about the working, performance and major achievements made by NTC during the past five years.

While commenting on the performance, MD NTC said, NTC is the first Public Sector Telecom operator to establish the Cloud based Tier-HI National Data Center, NTC completed 99 percent of Annual Development in Plan of F.Y. 2016-17, beating all previous records.

He said, through fast pace of development works, 159 percent growth in its network and infrastructure has been achieved. After establishment of International Gateway in 2015, NTC has earned over 14.30 Million Foreign exchange.

NTC has witnessed unprecedented financial growth of over 92 percent in broadband connections. It is the first telecom operator in Pakistan which has recently introduced NTC ‘GoSmart’Application, Machine to Machine (M2M) and Point 2 Point (P2P) technologies under public private partnership.

Due to continuous efforts of the Management and NTC employees, the Corporation has now become profitable entity and has achieved a financial turnaround.

He expressed that NTC will continue to serve the Government and public sector through reliable and secure telecom infrastructure to safeguard against cyber threats. NTC is committed to achieve Digital Pakistaia – a vision of Government of Pakistan.