NSC voices concern over LoC violations; HR violations in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): The National Security Committee

(NSC) Wednesday voiced concern over the violations by India across

the Line of Control (LoC) and human rights violations against the

innocent people in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

here at the PM Office reiterated that regional peace was directly

linked to resolution of all outstanding issues including the core

issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting reviewed both internal and external security

situation and the foreign policy imperatives in regional and global

context.

A statement released at the end of the meeting said the

National Security Committee (NSC) expressed “concern over frequent

incidents of cross-border firing by Indian forces over the Line of

Control and strongly condemned the grave violations of human rights

inflicted upon innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu and

Kashmir.”

While reaffirming its continued commitment to pursue peace and

stability in Afghanistan through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led

peace process, the forum resolved to work at all levels with the

people and Government of Afghanistan for removal of all irritants

including repeated cross border fire and support network in

Afghanistan for terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

The NSC unanimously expressed satisfaction over the gains of

anti-terrorism operations particularly Radd-ul-Fasaad and Khyber-4

and resolved to continue with these operations till elimination of

the last trace of terrorist elements.

The NSC lauded the zeal, fervor and unity demonstrated by the

entire nation during the ongoing 70th Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Engr. Khurram

Dastgir Khan, Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for

Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif,

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood

Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval

Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief

Marshal Sohail Aman, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen (Retd) Nasser

Khan Janjua, Director General ISI, Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar and

senior civil and military officials.