NSC resolves to keep Pakistan’s defence impregnable against external aggression

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): The National Security

Committee met here Friday with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair and

expressed its unwavering resolve to keep Pakistan’s defence impregnable against all

forms of external aggression.

The meeting was attended by the ministers for finance and

foreign affairs, chairman joint chiefs of the staff committee,

all three services chiefs and senior civil and military

officials, a PM Office statement said.

The committee expressed a deep concern over repeated

violations of Line of Control (LoC) by India, resulting in

loss of innocent lives owing to shelling and firing across the

LoC.

The NSC also condemned violation of human rights in the

Indian Occupied Kashmir and use of excessive force against

unarmed civilians.

The body was informed that the prime minister, in his

meeting with the UN secretary general, had handed over a dossier

documenting the systematic human rights violations by India in

Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stressed the need for

appointing a Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir.

It was briefed that the prime minister and the foreign

minister had engaged the leadership of several important

countries to share Pakistan’s perspective on regional and

global security challenges. Salient aspects and outcomes of

the prime minister’s visit to New York for the UN General

Assembly (UNGA) were also shared with the committee.

The committee was also briefed that the foreign minister

had visited key regional countries, including China, Iran and

Turkey to apprise their leadership of Pakistan’s perspective

on crucial regional and international issues.

It was informed that Pakistan’s continued engagement

with leading world powers on matters of regional security had

generated a supportive sentiment for Pakistan amongst world

leaders during interactions on the sidelines of the UNGA in

New York.

The national security body also reviewed the current

developments in the relationship with Afghanistan as well as

common avenues for continued cooperation, especially border

management and repatriation of refugees.

The committee reiterated its commitment for peace in

Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.