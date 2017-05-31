NSC expresses concern over Indian atrocities against Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): A meeting of National Security

Committee (NSC) Wednesday expressed serious concern over the atrocities by Indian forces against innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir and resolved to continue its moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.

The meeting of the NSC was chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at the PM Office, a statement said.

The NSC deliberated upon overall internal and external security situation of the country, besides discussing situation on the eastern and western borders.

The committee also expressed satisfaction over the sustained

gains achieved from anti-terrorism operations, particularly Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, while security for CPEC projects also came under discussion.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Minister for Planning & Development Ahsan Iqbal, Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of the

Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral

Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail

Aman, Director General ISI Lt General Naveed Mukhtar, Director

General FWO Lt General Muhammad Afzal and National Security Advisor

Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua.

Earlier, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

called on the prime minister and discussed matters pertaining to

operational preparedness of the Pakistan Army.