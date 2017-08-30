NSC for formulating mechanism to counter new US policy on SA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The National Security Committee (NSC)

Wednesday agreed on a robust response to the new US policy on South Asia by formulating a mechanism to suggest specific proposals to deal with Trump’s Policy on South Asia and Pakistan’s way forward.

The National Security Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while reviewing the Armed Forces development plan also decided to keep a robust defense posture to ensure national security in a challenging environment.

The Committee reviewed internal and external security situation and the threats and challenges to national security in the evolving regional and global context. It was the second meeting of the NSC in a week.

The meeting discussed the Trump policy on South Asia and decided to set up an interagency sub-committee to make specific proposals for consideration in the next meeting of the NSC along with the recommendations of the forthcoming Envoys’ Conference of select missions, that is scheduled for September 5-7.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal,and Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

The participants also included Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and senior civil and military officials.