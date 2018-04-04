NSC condemns recent reign of terror by Indian forces in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP):The National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday condemned the recent reign of terror unleashed by the Indian security forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), which had resulted in the Shahadat (martyrdom) of 20 innocent civilians and lethal injuries to hundreds of men, women and children.

The committee, in its 20th meeting held here at the PM Office with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair, decided to raise the issue of unprecedented Indian brutalities at both bilateral and multilateral fora.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar, National Security Adviser Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and senior civil and military officials.

The continued inhuman and incessant use of pellet guns against innocent protestors and funeral processions by occupation force had once again resulted in injuries to hundreds of Kashmiris and blinding of scores of Kashmiris.

The National Security Committee praised the extraordinary courage and resilience of Kashmiri people in the face of Indian brutalities, and gross and systematic violations of all their human rights.

It observed that the purely indigenous character of the uprising had once again belied the false propaganda by the Indian government.

The NSC reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to political, diplomatic and moral support for the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just and legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination, also promised to them by the unanimous resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

The National Security Committee reviewed the broader regional situation and expressed satisfaction over the role that Pakistan continues to play for peace and stability.