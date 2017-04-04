NSA, UK delegation discuss regional, global issues

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt General Nasser Janjua and a seven member British Parliamentary delegation

Tuesday discussed regional and global issues significant for both Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK).

The visiting delegation exchanged views on matters pertaining to further enhancing bilateral cooperation, a press release said.

The NSA said Pakistan highly values its relationship with the UK which

has a strategic character and stressed the need for further improving the understanding between the two countries to strengthen ties and exploring more areas of cooperation.

The members of delegation sought the opinion of NSA on many serious

issues and challenges faced both by the UK and Pakistan.

The NSA briefed them at length about the rise of extreme thought,

extremism, conflict in Muslim world, rise of Daish, resilience and sacrifices of Pakistani nation, seeking closure of overall conflictual situations in the region and world, control and restraints of social media to curb spread of extremism and implementation of National Action Plan.

The delegation specially broached the subject of Altaf Hussain,

relationship with India, Kashmir dispute and India’s threat to stop water for Pakistan.

The NSA elaborately explained how the UK was unfortunately, preferring individuals over state relationship.

In addition to Altaf Hussain, he mentioned some Baloch leaders who

find their safe abode in the UK.

Referring to India, he explained how the fragile security architecture

of the region was fast becoming under stress and had started to suffer from serious imbalance.

The NSA also urged the UK to have a balanced regional approach as the

imbalance in the region was becoming critical which needed to be retrieved and restored immediately.

The NSA also apprised the delegates of a greater and brighter future

which Pakistan holds by providing largest geo-strategic connectivity to the world.

The leader of the delegation said the UK understood and acknowledged

the role of Pakistan against terrorism.

The members of the delegation also appreciated the resilience of

Pakistani nation against terrorism and wished to strengthen and diversify relations with Pakistan to face the challenges of future together.