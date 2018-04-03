NSA, Turkish caval chief discuss aspects to further improve bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP):National Security Adviser, Lt General (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua Tuesday said Pakistan enjoyed exemplary relations with Turkey and there was no match for warmth and affection shared by both the countries and their people.

He was talking to Turkish Naval Chief, Vice Admiral Adnan OZBAL along with his delegation, who met him here and discussed different aspects of further improving bilateral relations, defense cooperation and matters pertaining to security situation in the region.

Discussing security situation in the region, Nasser Janjua highlighted nature of perpetual conflict in Afghanistan and role of

Pakistan to support and strengthen peace there.

He appreciated role and contributions made by Turkish president for his country, Pakistan and more so for Muslim world.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of bilateral relations and reiterated their strong resolve to support

each other and further enhance and strengthen their mutual cooperation.

The naval chief shared facts regarding on-going war in Syria and adjacent areas and security challenges it possess for Turkey.

He expressed his gratitude for love and affection he received in Pakistan and said Pakistan was a close friend of Turkey.

He also acknowledged role of Pakistan for strengthening peace in region and for eliminating terrorism from its soil.

“Turkey clearly recognizes security challenges faced by Pakistan today and can even relate to them. Having trouble in neighbourhood, Turkey is also facing national security challenges,” he added.

He also expressed desire to further enhance cooperation in defense and defense productions. Both countries had a similarity in nature of challenges faced by them, they concluded.