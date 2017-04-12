NSA meets CPNE’s skill development committee

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP): National Security Advisor (NSA) Lt. Gen. ® Nasser Khan Janjua, Wednesday chaired a meeting of members of Skill Development Committee of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) headed by Dr Waqar Yousuf Azeemi.

The NSA briefed the delegates about national, regional and global security perspectives, said a press release.

Nasser highlighted the current challenges being faced by the country and also provided a way forward to a brighter future.

The NSA commented that CPNE was a vibrant representative body of

the editors community and also stressed the importance of responsible role of media to bring positive change in society. The briefing was followed by question and answer session.