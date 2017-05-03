NSA, Iranian foreign minister discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad

Javad Zarif along with his delegation called on National Security

Adviser Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua Wednesday and discussed

bilateral relations and the issue of recent border attack.

The national security adviser offered his deepest condolence

on the border incident in which several Iranian guards were

martyred.

Janjua said, “Pakistan and Iran are strength of each other.”

He reiterated that Pakistan saw a great future with Iran and

vehemently condemned the terrorist attack, adding Pakistan stood

united with Iran to curb the menace of terrorism.

He briefed the foreign minister on the security situation

along the border and how the two sides need to make efforts to

harden their stance against those who are involved in terrorism,

smuggling, human and drug trafficking.

He reassured the Iranian side of persistent efforts of

Pakistan to work against those who are hurting the common interests

of both the countries.

Pakistan could neither approve nor support any group who can

work against Iran, he underscored.

The Iranian foreign minister said Pakistan had always stood with Iran in difficult times.

“Whenever we have any problem we count on Pakistan and we cannot allow our relationship to be ruined by a small group of terrorists.”

He stressed need to establish effective joint mechanisms at local and national levels.

He said more regular meetings should be held at different levels to resolve mutual irritants.

Both sides agreed to practically improve the focus on resolving the issues through border mechanism and enhanced engagements between civil and military leadership in a cooperative framework.