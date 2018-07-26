NP’s Sardar Aslam Bizenjo wins PB-39 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):National Party (NP) candidate Sardar Muhammad Aslam Bizenjo has won election from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-39 Khuzdar-II by securing 10,087 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Balochistan Awami Party candidate Shakeel Ahmed Durrani stood second by getting 8,392 votes while Khalid Mehmood of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians grabbed third position by getting 1,271 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 50.79%.