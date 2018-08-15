Nowshera Zalmi Greens wins Zalmi Azadi Cup

LAHORE, Aug 15 (APP):Nowshera Zalmi Greens won Zalmi Azadi Cup with a thumping seven wicket win over Khyber Zalmi in the final at Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar on Wednesday.

Khyber Zalmi greens put into bat were all out for 151 runs. Rehan Afridi scored 40 runs

in the role of top scorer. Umar Alam took 3 wickets, said the information made available here.

In reply, Nowshera Zalmi Greens chased the target for the loss of 3 wickets. Raza Gillani scored 40 runs for the winning side. For Khyber Zalmi Greens, Sameen Gul took 2 wickets.

Interim Chief Minister, Dost Muhammad Khan, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi and Head Coach Peshawar Zalmi, Muhammad Akram distributed the awards amongst the winners.

Speaking on the occasion the interim Chief Minister, Dost Muhamad Khan, said that the Azadi Cup was a source of joy on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day.

“Peshawar Zalmi and Javed Afridi are working relentlessly for the promotion of cricket at the grass root level,” he said.

Chairman, Javed Afridi said that the Zalmi Foundation will continue to promote sports for the youth. Through the Zalmi Azadi Cup, hundreds of cricketers got the chance to show their talent and have a proper platform to play.

“In the future, we will continue to bring such initiatives for the youth and produce good sportsmen. After the success of Zalmi Azadi Cup and Zalmi School League, we are now looking forward to our Zalmi Madrasa League and it will be beginning very shortly,” he added.

Head Coach Peshawar Zalmi, Muhammad Akram said that the tournament produced some great talented players. He urged the cricketers to keep working hard to become refine cricketers in due course of time.

Umar Alam was the man of the match for his three crucial wickets at the top.

Before the final, Fakhar Zaman’s batting in the semi-final was a source of enjoyment for the crowd as he smashed 86 in just 40 balls.

A large crowd came to witness the match and enjoyed their independence day with cricket. The cake of Javed Afridi’s birthday was also cut on the occasion.