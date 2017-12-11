Now it is Imran’s turn to face accountability: Capt Safdar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP): Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan should face the same f accountability process which the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family had faced.

Talking to newsmen outside the accountability court here, Captain Safdar said , “We are still appearing in courts as we respect the rule of law and the constitution.”

Terming Imran Khan a “fake captain,” he said, “I am a genuine military captain, whereas Imran is a fake tracksuit captain.”

Captain (Retd) Safdar said, if the opponents wanted to fight a political battle then the PML-N was very much ready to do so.

In a lighter mood, he said, “We played before and now it was opponents’ term to face courts,” adding “We will not let Imran Khan escape.”

He said Imran Khan had never taken the courts seriously. He was dreaming to become the prime minister in the general election 2018, however his dream would never come true.