Novel written in Pakistani languages can compete with any language: Chairman PAL

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (APP): The novel and novelette written in Pakistani languages can compete with any language of the world.

These views were expressed by Prof Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio,

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), on the eve of publication of PAL’s quarterly journal “Adabiyaat” Issue No. 110.

“The genre of novel and novelette is very popular internationally in this contemporary era. But unfortunately, it could not get popularize in Pakistan as other genres of literature”, he said.

Chairman PAL said that a corner of this Issue has specially allocated on the significance of novel and according to which one chapter from each of the under completion novels of the four contemporary prominent novelists have also been included in this Issue.

In addition to, four complete novelettes are also the part of this issue, in which one from Sindhi, while three novelettes have been translated from other foreign languages.

He stated that this issue has a special corner for newly emerged writers as well, in which their poetic and prose creations are included.

The writings of this issue make us hopeful that the future of Pakistani literature will be as splendid and brighter as it’s past and present.

He further said that apart from Hamd, Naat, Salam, Ghazlain, Short stories and other genres, the translation of eminent writers of Pakistani languages such as Brahvi, Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, Chachi, Saraiki, Sindhi, Kashmiri and Hindko have also been included.

Besides this, the translation of other international language is also the part of this issue.

The advisory committee of this issue is comprised of Dr. Tauseef Tabssum, Dr. Iqbal Afaqi,Muhammad Hameed Shahid and Dr. Waheed Ahmed.

Dr. Rashid Hameed, Director General, PAL is Managing Editor while Akhtar Raza Saleemi is the Editor of this issue of “Adbiyat”.

The painting on the title of this issue is taken from G. N Qazi work. This is available at PAL’s Bookshop as well as at market.