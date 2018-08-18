Notification issued about Imran’s assumption of his office

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):The Cabinet Division Saturday issued a formal notification about Imran Khan’s assuming the charge of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The notification No.2-5/2018-Min-I, to be published in the Gazette of Pakistan Extraordinary states; “Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi has, on this 18th day of August 2018, made before the President of Pakistan, the oath of office in terms of Article 91(5) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and has entered upon the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

The notification has been issued under the signatures of Cabinet Secretary Fazal Abbas Maken.