Nothing unpleasant happened in cabinet meeting: Interior ministry

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): A spokesman of interior ministry Friday
clarified that nothing unpleasant happened and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan did not walk out of the cabinet meeting.
“We should avoid speculations and unrealistic comments with
regard to remarks of interior minister during Cabinet meeting
held on Thursday,” he said this in a statement issued
here.
There was no validity or truth in news telecast on some media
channels in this regard, he added.
The spokesman said Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan could not attend
the parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz due to
personal engagements as even before he also could not attend several
parliamentary party meetings.
This aspect should not be wrongly interpreted, he said.
The minister will inform about his position through media
about the current situation in the next few days.
