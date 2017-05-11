Nothing serious in PTI’s objection on denying press conference at PID: Mushahidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD May 11 (APP): Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the Senate Mushahidullah Khan on Thursday said there was nothing serious in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s objection of denying it permission to hold a news conference at Press and Information Department.

Mushahidullah Khan who is also Information Secretary of the party (PML-N) said, it was not an issue of that importance to raise in the House because such practices are governed by certain laws and rules and rules do not permit political parties to hold press conferences at PID.

Especially referring to comments by PPPP’s Parliamentary Leader Senator Taj Haider, Mushahidullah Khan said, were such permissions granted during the PPPP government or does any provincial government including the PTI government in KPK allow other political parties to hold press conferences at provincial press and information departments?.

“Mr Chairman had it been that much important an issue, you might had also focused it in the 18th amendment”, he added.

He said it would have been better that the PTI government in KPK might had introduced law in the province to allow all political parties to hold press conferences at provincial press and information department.

He said it is high time that political parties show a certain level of maturity and the old parties like PPPP should advise the new comers like PTI about rules and traditions.