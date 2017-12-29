Nothing objectionable in Saad’s statement: Khurshid Shah

LAHORE, Dec 29 (APP):Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Syed Khurshid Ahmad

Shah, has said there was nothing objectionable in Railways Minister Khawaja

Saad Rafique’s statement.

Talking to the media here on Friday, he said that each word of the

Pakistan Army’s spokesman carried weight as an institution.

He said that he had read the statement of Saad Rafique thoroughly

and found nothing objectionable, and added it seemed the DG ISPR has

given an immediate “big reaction” .

Responding to a question regarding a meeting between Dr Tahirul

Qadri and PPP leadership, he said there was nothing significant in the

meeting.

Shah told reporters that the PPP backed Federally Administrated Tribal

Areas (FATA) merger with Khyber-Pakhtunlhwa (KPK) as it was part of PPP’s

menfisto.

The PPP leader said the opposition was supporting the government on the

issue of FATA; however, it was delaying the merger for some specified reasons.

Shah reiterated that the PPP supported Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT)

stance on Model Town issue, adding that at the same time the “PPP does not

practise politics of sit-ins”.