Not a single penny corruption proven against PM: Talal

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP):There is not even a single penny

corruption evidence against Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in

the Panama Papers case, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry said on Thursday.

He said PML-N served the country during last four years with a

commitment and dedication and there was not a single allegation of

corruption, kickback or commission in award of contracts for development projects.

“We consider it a victory for the largest political party of Pakistan,

which inspite of numerous challenges started projects in different domains and even managed to successfully execute them without any allegation of corruption.”

Talal said the PML-N’s basic objective was to serve the people with

complete dedication and execute the mega projects in a transparent and impartial manner.

Terming PML-N rivals ‘political orphans’, he said they (opponents)

were used to line-up outside the court with the expectations to get power, not to seek justice from the Supreme Court.

He said it seemed that PTI and PPP were having a political alliances

nowadays, adding that PML-N would single-handedly tackle them and not allow them to succeed on both legal and political fronts.