Norwegian Parliament for urgent, practical steps to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, June 01 (APP): The longstanding dispute of

Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) has posed serious threats to the

stability of South Asia which needs urgent and practical solution as

per the demands of the local Kashmiris for maintaining durable peace

in the region.

The Norwegian Foreign Minister, Borge Brende, replying to a

motion on IoK said this while emphasizing over the needs for a dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the issue amicably.

According to news report aired by PTV, the Norwegian Parliament

debated the Kashmir dispute on the adjournment motion tabled by Knut

Arild Hareide, leader of the Christian Democratic Party (KrF).

The Norwegian Parliament has strongly condemned the

women harassment by the Indian occupied forces and security agencies

in the disputed territory of IoK. The parliament also condemned

the attacks of the Indian forces with pallet guns on

peaceful protestors.

Hareide lamented the gross human rights violations by India in

occupied Kashmir. He expressed his concern and showed surprise on

how a democracy like India could impose curbs on freedom

of expression, including the social media.

He called for a Norwegian role in pushing India to come

to the negotiating table to resolve the long festering dispute in

a peaceful manner, which, otherwise, had the potential

to escalate dangerously.

Various other members of the Norwegian Parliament also

spoke and reiterated the need for a peaceful settlement of

the dispute.