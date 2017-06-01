Norwegian Parliament for urgent, practical steps to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, June 01 (APP): The longstanding dispute of
Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) has posed serious threats to the
stability of South Asia which needs urgent and practical solution as
per the demands of the local Kashmiris for maintaining durable peace
in the region.
The Norwegian Foreign Minister, Borge Brende, replying to a
motion on IoK said this while emphasizing over the needs for a dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the issue amicably.
According to news report aired by PTV, the Norwegian Parliament
debated the Kashmir dispute on the adjournment motion tabled by Knut
Arild Hareide, leader of the Christian Democratic Party (KrF).
The Norwegian Parliament has strongly condemned the
women harassment by the Indian occupied forces and security agencies
in the disputed territory of IoK. The parliament also condemned
the attacks of the Indian forces with pallet guns on
peaceful protestors.
Hareide lamented the gross human rights violations by India in
occupied Kashmir. He expressed his concern and showed surprise on
how a democracy like India could impose curbs on freedom
of expression, including the social media.
He called for a Norwegian role in pushing India to come
to the negotiating table to resolve the long festering dispute in
a peaceful manner, which, otherwise, had the potential
to escalate dangerously.
Various other members of the Norwegian Parliament also
spoke and reiterated the need for a peaceful settlement of
the dispute.