Norwegian envoy assures Sialkot traders of help

SIALKOT, Oct 19 (APP)::Ambassador of Norway in Pakistan Tore

Nedrebo has assured Sialkot exporters of all help in easy and

hurdle-free access to the international trade markets of Norway and European Union (EU) countries.

He was talking to Sialkot-based industrialists and exporters

during his visit to leading industrial units in the city on Thursday.

The ambassador said that his country was keen to develop strong

trade ties with Pakistan and establish business-to-business contacts between the two countries.

Tore Nedrebo stressed the need for increasing bilateral trade

between Pakistan and Norway, saying that there was a lot of potential

for increasing mutual trade volume and benefiting and availing the opportunities of launching joint ventures in different fields.

The ambassador witnessed production processes of sports goods and showed keen interest in it. He appreciated the international standard craftsmanship of Sialkot artisans.

Earlier, the ambassaor also visited Sialkot International Airport

and discussed in details the matters of mutual interest with the

management.