Northern Region to hold Taekwondo Championship from Aug 26

PESHAWAR, Aug 25 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Region Taekwondo Championship will be commencing from August

26 here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena, Peshawar Sports Complex.

This was stated by Secretary General KP Taekwondo Association Muhammad Waqar while talking

to APP here on Saturday. He said the arrangement have already been finalized for the smooth conduct

of the Championship in which players from Mardan, Swat, Malakand, Buner would take part.

He said the male players would compete in all junior and senior weight categories. This time, he

said, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been divided into Northern and Southern Region. After holding the event

of the Northern Region, the Southern Region comprising Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan would be organized later on.

He said Chairman KP Taekwondo Association and international technical official Ilyas Afridi would grace the occasion as chief guest at the opening ceremony while Director General Sports KP would be

the chief guest at the closing and prize distribution ceremony to be held on August 26.

He disclosed that out of the Championship players would be short-listed in each weight category of the Junior and Senior categories.