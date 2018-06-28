Northern Areas of Pakistan the best place for tourism

london, Jun 28 (APP):William Dalrymple, a renowned British historian and author said northern areas of Pakistan are the best place and most fascinating tourist destinations.

He was speaking at an event, “Pakistan: Travel’s Best Kept Secret” held at the Pakistan High Commission here yesterday.

The event was jointly organized by the Pakistan High Commission, London and Jonny Bealby Wild Frontiers MD & Founder.

William Dalrymple shared a fascinating account of his family visit to northern areas of Pakistan recently. He said be it places, food or local hospitality, all was extraordinary and beautiful in Pakistan that he will always cherish. He further said it was encouraging that tourism to these areas was picking up. William Dalrymple also shared some salient features of his latest book, Kooh-i-Noor.

Jonny Bealby, who is a frequent visitor of Pakistan, shared the stories of his travels to the beautiful northern areas of Pakistan and beyond. He also shed light on multi-ethnic and culturally diverse people of Pakistan with their exemplary hospitality.

Mr Bealby particularly mentioned the peace loving people of the Kalash tribe in Chitral valley, who have continued to maintain their rich heritage and traditions over successive centuries. Speaking about increasing tourism in Pakistan, Mr Bealby said: “It is so good to see Pakistan take its rightful place at the heart of the adventure/culture tourism world.”

Culinary Expert and Author, Sumayya Usmani shared the flavours of Pakistan highlighting Pakistani food as a distinct cuisine which she feels is best described as a confluence of tastes of the whole of South Asia. She noted that hospitality is a distinct feature of the people of Pakistan. The more you travel, the more you experience the culinary variety of different regions of Pakistan, she added.

Actor and Photographer of Pakistani descent, Pasha Bocarie talked about his recent travels in Pakistan. A passionate photographer as he is, Bocarie put on display some stunning images that he took during his last visit along the Karakoram Highway.

Welcoming the guests, Syed Ibne Abbas, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdon said Pakistan is culturally rich and ethnically diverse, which is the true strength of our nation. We have seen a surge in our tourism sector recently. In 2017, a total of 1.75 million tourists visited different parts of the country and the figures are only getting higher. In London alone, we have witnessed a 100% increase in the number of tourist visas that have been issued to travel enthusiasts intending on visiting Pakistan for tourism purposes.”

The High Commissioner added that as far as tourism is concerned, Pakistan has a lot to offer. But seeing is believing. “May I also add that the British Backpacker Society rated Pakistan as the top travel destination earlier this year.” The High Commissioner also assured expedited visas for tourists.

It was an evening full of adventure which was attended by a large number of people .