Northern areas attracts tourists in summers

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP):Northern areas attrracted a large

number of tourists from across the country during current summer

season and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) would be

expecting 40% increase in the flow of tourits from the previous

years.

According to the official of PTDC said,More than one million

tourists,locals and foreigners, would visit the northern areas till

the end of the summer season.

“The growth in tourists visiting these areas increased by 40%

as compared to last year due to measures taken by the government to

improve law and order situation in those areas,” he said.

Pakistan has great potential for adventure tourism,the country

has the world’s highest mountains that are a great attraction.

He said that the country has the distinction of having five

peaks above 8,000 meters each, including the second loftiest

mountain, K-2.

Pakistan also has the largest glaciers on the globe outside

the polar region, which offers tremendous attraction for

adventurers.

The official said the PTDC planned to further streamline

facilities for tourists in various destinations.

He said that it was a good sign that the people were visiting

tourists’ points especially Naran, Ayubia, Swat, Gilgit and Skardu.

He said the PTDC has a chain of 39 motels and three

restaurants, which were providing the best facilities to tourists.

“We were providing international level boarding and lodging

facilities,”he added.