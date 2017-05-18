Northern areas attracts tourists in summers

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP):Northern areas attrracted a large
number of tourists from across the country during current summer
season and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) would be
expecting 40% increase in the flow of tourits from the previous
years.
According to the official of PTDC said,More than one million
tourists,locals and foreigners, would visit the northern areas till
the end of the summer season.
“The growth in tourists visiting these areas increased by 40%
as compared to last year due to measures taken by the government to
improve law and order situation in those areas,” he said.
Pakistan has great potential for adventure tourism,the country
has the world’s highest mountains that are a great attraction.
He said that the country has the distinction of having five
peaks above 8,000 meters each, including the second loftiest
mountain, K-2.
Pakistan also has the largest glaciers on the globe outside
the polar region, which offers tremendous attraction for
adventurers.
The official said the PTDC planned to further streamline
facilities for tourists in various destinations.
He said that it was a good sign that the people were visiting
tourists’ points especially Naran, Ayubia, Swat, Gilgit and Skardu.
He said the PTDC has a chain of 39 motels and three
restaurants, which were providing the best facilities to tourists.
“We were providing international level boarding and lodging
facilities,”he added.
