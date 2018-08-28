Noorul Haq Qadri welcomes Hajj pilgrims at airport

LAHORE, Aug 28 (APP)::The first Hajj flight carrying 180 pilgrims arrived at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, here on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri welcomed the pilgrims and presented them with floral bouquets upon their arrival at the airport.

PIA had made special arrangements to facilitates the Hajj pilgrims at the airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri said that proper arrangements were made to ensure quality services to the pilgrims.

The Minister said that all the related facilities had been provided to the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia who were performing Hajj under the government scheme.

He said that he vowed to ensure improved facilities to the returning pilgrims.

On the occasion, the Minister also distributed bottles of holy Zam-Zam water among Hajj pilgrims.