Noor Zaman, Humam, M. Ammad & Ibrahim enter into semi-finals

PESHAWAR, Aug 13 (APP): Top seeded Noor Zaman, Muhammad Ammad,

Humam Ahmad and Ibrahim Zeb took berth into the semi-finals from

their respective categories Under-15, U-13, Under-11 and Under-9 in

the ongoing Jashan-e-Azadi Falak Shere Memorial Junior Age Group

Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash

Complex on Sunday.

Top seed Noor Zaman in the Under-15 category recorded a thrilling

victory against Fahad Sharif in a 3-2 battle lasted for 49 minute

with both Noor Zaman and Fahad gave each other a tough fight. The

score was 10-12, 12-10, 13-11, 9-11 and 11-8. Noor Zaman has classic

display of drops and nick short while Fahad exhibited some good and

forceful length shorts.

In the other quarter-finals matches Ali Sher defeated Ammad Ahmad

by 3-2 in another thrilling match, the score was 11-8, 12-10, 10-12,

9-11 and 11-7. Khurshal Riaz beat Abbas Nawaz by 3-1, the score was

11-7, 9-11, 11-8 and 11-9 and Hammad Khan beat Waleed Khalil by 3-1,

the score was 10-12, 11-9, 11-8 and 11-5.

In the other quarter-final matches of the Under-13 category top

seed Muhammad Ammad beat Faizan Asad by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-9

and 11-4, Muhammad Abbas beat Raheem Abbas by 3-1, the score was 6-11,

11-9, 11-8 and 11-9, Huzaifa Zahid beat Yaseen Khattak by 3-1, the score

was 11-9, 11-7, 5-11 and 11-9, Muhammad Khan beat Mutahir Ali Khan by

3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-6.

In the Under-11 category top seed Humam Ahmad defeated Obaid Ullah

by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-7 and 11-7 and moved to the semi-finals. Humam played well and did not give much rooms to his rival to strike

back.

Rohaid Khan beat Mobin Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and

11-5, Muhammad Hanif beat Hassan Zahid by 3-1, the score was 7-11,

11-9, 11-9 and 11-8, Abdullah Nawaz beat Zikrya Pervez by 3-0, the

score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-9

In the Under-9 category Ibrahim Zeb, Hassan Khan, Muhammad Ali

and Abdullah Zaman moved to the semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals. In the first quarter-finals Ibrhaim

Zeb beat Obaid Ullah by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-9 and 11-5, Hassan

Khan beat Mobin Ali 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-8 and 11-4, Muhammad

Ali beat Saif Ullah by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-6 and 11-7 and

Abdullah Zaman beat Danish by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-9 and 11-9.