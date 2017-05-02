Noor-ul-Ain, Nimra, Laiba advance to next round in National Junior Girls Squash Championship

PESHAWAR, May 02 (APP): Top seed Noor-ul-Ain, second seed Nimra Aqeel and third second Laiba Ijaz took berth into the quarter-finals of after recording first round victory against their respective rivals on the opening day of the Nazim Peshawar National Junior Girls Squash Championship, which got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Sqaush Complex on Tuesday.

Chairman PTI Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs of the District Govt Mian Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship in which a total of 32 players, 16 each in the Under-15 and Under-19 are taking part.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Wazir Gul, Atlas Khan, Mehmood Khan, Haji Sheer Bahadar, Member District Council Dr. Inam, Chief Referee Munawaz Zaman and large number of players and spectators were also present.

With the victory Nimra Aqeel and Laiba Ijaz moved to the quarter-finals.

In the first match second seed Nimra Aqeel recorded victory against Maira Khan in a thrilling four sets battle, the score was 7-11, 11-8, 11-9 and 11-8. Both Nimra Aqeel and Maira Khan exhibited classic display of forceful smashes with some beautiful drops and nick shorts were also witnessed.

In the second match third seeded Laiba Ijaz beat Eman Ali in the other

thrilling match. Eman Ali gave tough resistance to Laiba Ijaz but she played well and did not give much time to Eman Ali to settle down in the whole proceedings.

Laiba won the first set by 11-9 and did the same in the second and third set she won by 11-6 and 11-9. Top seed Noor-ul-Ain Ejaz of SNGPL Eman Jabil by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-8 and 11-9, Zohra beat Asama Pari by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-6, Hira Aqeel beat Kalsoom by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9, Niama Khalid beat Sana by 3-0, the score was 12-10, 11-9 and 12-10 in another

thrilling match. Both Niama Khalid and Sana Sher gave each other a tough fight.

In the Under-19 category second seed Noor-ul-Huda of SNGPL defeated Bushra Afridi of FATA in straight sets, the score was 11-8, 11-8 and 11-9. Noor-ul-Huda did not give much time to Bushra Afridi to settle down and marched into victory.

Earlier, the chief guest Mian Khan formally inaugurated the Championship by hitting a short. Speaking on this occasion, Mian Khan said that as desired by Nazim Peshawar Arbab Muhammad Asim, they have started with the holding two girls squash championships and one boys Inter-District in May. He said like squash they have also planned others games tournaments with the aim to involve the youth in healthy

activities.

Mian Khan disclosed that after squash they would organize girls and boys badminton, table tennis, and hockey events, followed by other games besides culture and youth carnival. Nazim Peshawar Arbab Muhammad Asim, he said, is very keen to have such activities for the youth.